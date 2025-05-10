Seattle Mariners Triple-A Infield Teams Up For Insane Defensive Play on Friday
The Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, beat the Sacramento River Cats on Friday night by a score of 11-2.
M's farmhand Rhylan Thomas, just sent down to Triple-A, went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI while top prospect Cole Young was 1-for-4. Dom Canzone went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs.
Jhonathan Diaz earned the win on the mound, tossing seven strong innings. He moved to 2-3 with the win. He allowed just two earned runs on five hits. He struck out five and walked one.
And while the offense and pitching were nice, it was the Rainiers' defense that had everybody talking after the game. Check out this insane 5-4-3 double play that was turned by Jack Lopez, Samad Taylor and Tyler Locklear.
There's the diving play by Lopez, who throws as he's falling back to his knees, and there's Taylor throwing the ball while jumping in the air, all in time to complete the twin-killing.
The Rainiers are out to a 14-23 start this season, but the roster has been decimated because of the M's need to call-up several players this season. Ben Williamson, Logan Evans and Emerson Hancock, all big pieces of the Rainiers roster, are all in Seattle right now.
The Rainiers and River Cats will play again on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. PT. George Kirby, making his second rehab start, will take the ball on the mound. The Mariners will play the Blue Jays again at the major league level.
