Seattle Mariners Two-Way Prospect Grant Knipp Out For Season With Tommy John
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander provided a massive injury update on several players before a game against the Houston Astros on Monday.
The injuries ranged from those on the major league roster to those in the minor league system. Included on the first mass injury report of the season was a 2024 draft pick and one of the most interesting prospects in Seattle's farm system.
Hollander said two-way player and sixth-round selection Grant Knipp underwent Tommy John reconstructive surgery with a brace and will be out for all of 2025 and part of 2026.
Knipp was originally listed on the roster for the Mariners Spring Breakout game against the Cleveland Guardians for March 14. Knipp appeared on an episode of the Refuse to Lose podcast on March 11 soon after the rosters were announced. Hollander said that was around when Seattle became aware of Knipp's UCL injury.
"(Knipp) was throwing live (bullpens), super impressive on both sides of the ball, as a hitter and as a pitcher," Hollander said Tuesday. "Didn't feel good after one of his live BPs. And we were concerned right away the kind of damage he'd done, and unfortunately he needed Tommy John and will miss the whole year."
Knipp's two-way ability won't play a factor in his rehab. At least not this season. The medical team will determine whether or not Knipp will begin a hitting program before a pitching rehab schedule after this season.
"At least for this season, there is no potential for him to hit before he's ready to pitch," Hollander said. "I'll have to check with (medical staff) Rob Scheidegger, (Henry Pelto) ... if they want to start a hitting progression with him before he hits the mound going into spring next year. But for this season he will not hit or pitch."
Knipp hit .402 with 18 home runs and 46 RBIs in 29 games as a hitter at Campbell in 2024. He had a 1.59 ERA in four appearances and struck out six batters in 5.2 innings pitched. He had two saves.
Knipp is the first two-way player the current Mariners development group has worked with. Unless plans change when he returns, Seattle plans on using him as a reliever and a designated hitter.
