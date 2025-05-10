Seattle Mariners Well-Regarded Prospect is on Fire Since Returning From Serious Injury
Seattle Mariners top prospect Jonny Farmelo is on absolute fire for the High-A Everett AquaSox.
Farmelo, 20, is ranked as the No. 90 prospect in the sport, and he homered twice on Friday, giving him four blasts in just seven games this season. He played just 46 games last season for Low-A Modesto and missed the start of this year after suffering a torn ACL, but he hasn't missed a beat since returning.
He pairs with Lazaro Montes, Michael Arroyo, Colt Emerson and Jurrangelo Cijntje to make up one of the most talented rosters in Minor League Baseball.
Still just 20, he was the No. 29 pick in the 2023 draft by Seattle. He's hitting .281 with a 1.124 OPS and is projected to reach the big leagues in 2028.
Back in April, we spoke with Chris Correa, who covers the Nuts for the Turlock Journal about his experiencing covering Farmelo last season. You can listen to that interview in the player below:
At the big-league level, the Mariners are back in action on Saturday night. They'll take on the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. PT. Seattle enters play at 22-15 and in first place in the American League West, though they did drop a tough 6-3 contest against Toronto on Friday.,
In other M's news, All-Star starting pitcher George Kirby will make a rehab start on Saturday for Triple-A Tacoma. He's been shut down with shoulder inflammation since March 7, but general manager Justin Hollander indicated he only needs two more starts before rejoining the big league roster, as long as things keep moving in the right direction.
