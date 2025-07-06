Seattle Mariners Well-Regarded Prospect Makes History For Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers
Seattle Mariners prospect Victor Labrada made some unique history for Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday afternoon, connecting on a grand slam for his first Triple-A home run.
Per Andy Helwig of the Rainiers broadcast team on social media:
Victor Labrada is the first Rainier to hit a grand slam for their first Triple-A home run since Nick Franklin did so on June 30, 2012 against Fresno #TridentsUp
Labrada, 25, is not listed among the M's top-30 prospects but he's put together a solid season between Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma. He's hitting .300 with a .404 on-base percentage, posting seven home runs, 33 RBIs and 32 stolen bases at the time of this posting.
Given his speed, there's a chance he could be an option for the Mariners down the stretch this season, but the team does have a full outfield with Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena, Dominic Canzone, Luke Raley and Dylan Moore. What's more, Victor Robles is slated to return before the season ends.
At the big-league level, the Mariners are finishing out a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. They'll get a much-needed off day on Monday, having completed 17 games in 17 days.
Seattle will take on the New York Yankees on Tuesday as part of a three-game series. The M's dropped two of three to the Yankees earlier this season and an eventual tie-breaker could be important come playoff time.
After that series, the M's will close out the first half of the season with the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park from Friday-Sunday.
