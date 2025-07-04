Julio Rodriguez Runs His Way into Seattle Mariners Record Books on Thursday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez used his legs to join a special group in franchise history on Thursday night against the Kansas City Royals.
Per Mariners PR:
--Julio Rodríguez collected 1 walk, recorded his 14th stolen base of the season, and his 100th career stolen base in the 1st inning, becoming the 10th player in franchise history with 100+ stolen bases.
--Rodríguez also became the 3rd fastest player in history to 100 career stolen bases (515 G), trailing only Julio Cruz (269 G) and Ichiro Suzuki (372 G).
The Mariners lost the game 3-2, but they still hold a 1.5-game lead in the battle for the third and final wild card spot.
Rodriguez has run well this season, stealing 14 bases, but it's been a generally frustrating year for him at the plate. Though he's hitting for a decent average (.252), he has just 11 home runs and a .310 on-base percentage. He's struggled to get the ball in the air and seen his slugging percentage fall to .395.
Still just 24 years old, Rodriguez is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger. Despite his struggles at the plate, he should be in contention for a Gold Glove award in the outfield.
The Mariners are 45-42 and they will kick off a new series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday afternoon for the July 4 holiday. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT as right-hander Bryan Woo pitches against left-hander Bailey Falter.
Woo is 7-4 with a 2.93 ERA.
