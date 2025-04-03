See How Boston Red Sox Starting Pitcher Fared in Triple-A Rehab Assignment
A healthy Lucas Giolito certainly could provide a boost to the Boston Red Sox starting rotation.
In the first week of the season, Red Sox starters are 1-4 with a 4.64 ERA, which ranks 24th in the major leagues. After just six games, the Red Sox are 2-4 and 2.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.
The Red Sox signed Giolito, 30, to a one-year contract with a player option for 2025 that will pay him $38.5 million over the two seasons. But he missed all of 2024 due to a procedure on his right elbow, then suffered a hamstring injury on his first pitch of spring training and gutted out his only inning in a Boston uniform.
With the hamstring issue improving, the 30-year-old Giolito started Wednesday night for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on a rehab assignment. His last start in the big leagues came Oct. 1, 2023.
On Wednesday, he threw 2.1 innings against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. He struck out two batters, gave up one hit and walked one in the 2-0 Worcester win.
He threw 26 four-seam fastballs that averaged 93.2 mph, hitting 94.7 mph, reported Christopher Smith of MassLive. He added 13 changeups, 11 sliders and one curve.
Giolito has a 61-62 record and a 4.43 ERA in 180 appearances (178 starts) with the Washington Nationals (2016), Chicago White Sox (2017-23), Los Angeles Angels (2023) and Cleveland Guardians (2023).
The Red Sox will be hoping he can come close to replicating his 2019 season, when he was named to the American League All-Star team with a 3.41 ERA in 29 starts. He struck out 228 batters in 176.2 innings, threw three complete games and two shutouts.
He no-hit the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020.
