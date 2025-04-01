Sizzling Start by Chicago White Sox Top Prospect Brings Him Award, Acclaim
The opening week of the minor league season was a short one, but Chicago White Sox prospect Kyle Teel put up some big numbers nevertheless.
A catcher for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, Teel was named the first International League Player of the Week for the 2025 season on Monday. In the first three games of the season, Teel, finished 6-for-12 at the plate. He belted two home runs and a double, scored four runs and drove in nine. He also walked twice.
His big night came on March 29 when Teel went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and a run-scoring double against the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves). He drove in six runs – all with two outs. The Knights won 12-4.
Teel almost played his way onto the big league roster in spring training after putting up solid numbers: a .316 batting average (6-for-19) with two homers, six RBIs, four walks and five runs in 14 games.
This is his first season with the White Sox. He was one of four standout prospects acquired by Chicago in the trade that sent left-hander Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox, who selected Teel in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Teel, 23, is ranked as the No. 31 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline and No. 2 in the White Sox system. Coming with him from Boston were outfielder Braden Montgomery (No. 53 overall, No. 5 White Sox), infielder Chase Meidroth (No. 8 White Sox) and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez (No. 18 White Sox).
If Teel, a New Jersey native can come close to matching his productivity of the first three games of the season moving forward, an appearance in a White Sox uniform this season is likely.
