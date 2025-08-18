Son of Boston Red Sox Legend Reportedly Promoted in Minor Leagues
According to a report from Hector Gomez, Lucas Ramirez has been promoted to High-A in the Los Angeles Angels system. Ramirez is the son of Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Manny Ramirez.
Hector Gomez had the information on social media:
Manny Ramirez, 53, is one of the best right-handed hitters to ever play the game. He spent 19 years with Cleveland, the Red Sox, the Chicago White Sox, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.
A 12-time All-Star and a nine-time Silver Slugger, Ramirez also won a batting title and two World Series championships. He racked up 2,574 hits and hit 555 home runs. He led baseball in on-base percentage three separate seasons and led in slugging percentage three times as well. He had five seasons of 40 home runs or more and had 12 seasons of 100 RBIs or more.
Lucas Ramirez, 19, was a 17th-round draft pick in 2024 out of the Florida High School ranks.
He had been playing for the Arizona Complex League Angels, hitting .282 with three home runs, 28 RBIs and a .374 on-base percentage. He also has seven doubles and six triples.
At the big-league level, the Angels enter play on Monday at 60-64 and in fourth place in the American League West. They are seven games back of a wild card spot in the American League and nine games back of the Houston Astros in the division. They appear set to continue their playoff drought, and they have the longest playoff drought in the sport (2014).
