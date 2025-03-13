St. Louis Cardinals' Double-A Affiliate to Have a New Broadcast Sound For 2025 Season
The Double-A Springfield Cardinals have named Jason Schwartz as their play-by-play announcer for the 2025 season.
He is the fifth radio voice since the team’s founding in 2005.
"We're ecstatic to have Jason join our franchise's list of broadcasting excellence," Springfield general manager Dan Reiter said in a news release. "His talent, experience behind the mic and passion for the game of baseball make him a perfect fit to tell the story of our season every night on our terrific radio home, Classic Rock 106.7."
Schwartz graduated from the University of Southern California and previously worked for the Lancaster JetHawks, a Class-A California League team. In the baseball offseason, Schwartz hosts “Trojans Wrap Up,” a USC football talk show, and is the studio host for the school’s football broadcasts. He also is the voice of Long Beach State men’s basketball.
"I’m thrilled to join the Cardinals as their next Play-by-Play Broadcaster and excited to be part of such a passionate baseball community in Springfield and Southwest Missouri," Schwartz said. "The Cardinals have a rich history of excellent broadcasters, and I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue building on that legacy.”
He replaces Alex Jensen, who sat at the mic in 2024 and called the first no-hitter in franchise history. He now is on the broadcast team of the Worcester Red Sox, Boston’s Triple-A affiliate.
"Alex provided the soundtrack to an unforgettable season in 2024 with the Cardinals," Reiter expressed. "We thank him for all his hard work and know he will continue to provide excellent commentary, now with the WooSox."
Just as the Springfield affiliate is a steppingstone to the St. Louis Cardinals, its play-by-play role has led to major league broadcast jobs. Jeff Levering, who held the post from 2010-12, now is with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Cardinals open the season April 4 with a three-game home series against the Wichita Wind Surge.
