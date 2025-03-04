Toronto Blue Jays' Ernie Clement Avoids Serious Injury After Scary Moment
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement suffered a lip laceration and contusion during Monday's spring training game against the Detroit Tigers, the team announced.
Clement was hit in the face by a 91.3 mile-per-hour fastball in the top of the fifth inning, immediately getting removed from the contest. Addison Barger took over at third base as Clement walked back to the clubhouse with a trainer, holding a towel against his face.
As scary as the moment was, Clement seems to have avoided a concussion or any facial fractures. He is considered day-to-day.
Clement is currently in line to serve as Toronto's starting third baseman this season.
In 139 games last year, Clement hit .263 with 12 home runs, 21 doubles, 51 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, a .692 OPS, nine defensive runs saved and a 3.4 WAR. The season before – his first with the Blue Jays – Clement hit .380 with an .885 OPS and 1.0 WAR in just 29 games of action.
The Blue Jays have Tuesday off from Grapefruit League play. Their next scheduled game is against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.
