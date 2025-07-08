St. Louis Cardinals Top Prospect JJ Wetherholt Achieves Feat Not Done in 16 Years

SS/2B JJ Wetherholt has been promoted to Triple-A Memphis.



Wetherholt slashed .300/.425/.466 with 22 XBH, 34 RBI & 14 SB in 62 games with Springfield this year, leading the Texas League in OBP and OPS.



He is the first #STLCards minor leaguer to reach Triple-A or higher within a… pic.twitter.com/rguI4HVyI7