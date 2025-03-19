Strike! Portland Sea Dogs Hit Home Run With Alternate Identity That Honors Maine Tradition
Bowling isn’t exactly bowling in Maine.
Maine is one of the New England states where candlepin bowling is played. It’s different from the 10-pin bowling we’re more familiar with – and more difficult.
But the Portland Sea Dogs are up to the challenge.
On Aug. 2, they’ll become the Maine Candlepins for a night to honor the game, which also is played in the far Eastern points of Canada. The Candlepins will face the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
A history lesson from a Portland news release:
“Candlepin bowling is a variation of bowling that is unique to New England and the Canadian Maritime provinces. It’s been a popular sport amongst Mainers since the 1880’s. Candlepin bowling is played with a handheld-sized ball and tall, narrow pins that resemble candles, hence the name. The pins are manufactured by Garland Manufacturing Company, which is located in Saco, Maine.”
Sea Dogs president Geoff Iacuessa said it’s a perfect way to honor the state.
“Candlepin bowling is a beloved throw-back game for generations of Mainers,” he said. “It is as much a Maine staple as lobster, whoopie pies, and Moxie. We are excited to feature this unique variation of bowling for the generations of Mainers who have played the game and to introduce the sport to fans who might not be familiar with this form of bowling.”
The team’s jerseys for that game were inspired by bowling shirts themselves and designed with tremendous detail. The left sleeve has a logo of Maine. The right sleeve emulates the traditional sleeve patch of the Red Sox with a pair of socks designed to look like bowling pins and capped by a pair of bowling shoes. The back of the jersey shows lane markings with numbers designed from bowling pins.
The Maine Candlepins are just another example of the endless creativity expressed by this Red Sox affiliate and other minor league teams.
Related MiLB Stories
THE OPENER: Right-hander Sean Burke has a day he will never forget at White Sox camp CLICK HERE:
GOOD NEWS: A strong crop of players could be headed to Chicago soon to bolster the White Sox, thanks to shrewd drafting and trades. CLICK HERE:
IN MEMORY: Famed author of minor league book that spotlighted ex-White Sox player, Jays manager dies. CLICK HERE: