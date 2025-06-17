Minor League Baseball

Suspended Atlanta Braves Outfielder Set to Begin Rehab Assignment on Tuesday

Jurickson Profar, who was suspended for violation of the league's performance enhancing drug policy, will play for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday night.

Brady Farkas

Atlanta Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar (7) makes a catch on a ball hit by San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (not picture) during seventh inning at Petco Park on March 28.
Atlanta Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar (7) makes a catch on a ball hit by San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (not picture) during seventh inning at Petco Park on March 28. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar, suspended for violation of the league's performance enhancing drug policy, will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday night.

Braves' Insider Grant McAuley had the information on social media. He can return to the Braves on July 2, barring any rainouts.

Profar, 32, signed a three-year deal with the Braves in the offseason, but this suspension will cause him to be ineligible for the postseason, should the Braves make it. He's played just four games for Atlanta so far, going 3-for-15 with a walk.

A 12-year veteran of the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Athletics, Colorado Rockies and Braves, Profar is a .245 hitter with 111 home runs. He had a career-year in 2024, making the All-Star Game and hitting 24 homers with San Diego. He helped the Padres get to the National League Division Series.

One of the most disappointing teams in baseball, Atlanta enters play on Tuesday at 31-39 overall. They'll host the New York Mets in a big National League East battle at Truist Park with first pitch coming at 7:15 pm. ET.

The Mets are in first place in the division with a 45-27 record, despite being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend. Left-hander David Peterson will get the start for New York while right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach pitches for the Braves.

Peterson has gone 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA this season while Schwellenbach is 5-4 with a 3.11.

The Mets advanced to the National League Championship Series last season.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

