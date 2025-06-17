Suspended Atlanta Braves Outfielder Set to Begin Rehab Assignment on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar, suspended for violation of the league's performance enhancing drug policy, will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday night.
Braves' Insider Grant McAuley had the information on social media. He can return to the Braves on July 2, barring any rainouts.
Profar, 32, signed a three-year deal with the Braves in the offseason, but this suspension will cause him to be ineligible for the postseason, should the Braves make it. He's played just four games for Atlanta so far, going 3-for-15 with a walk.
A 12-year veteran of the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Athletics, Colorado Rockies and Braves, Profar is a .245 hitter with 111 home runs. He had a career-year in 2024, making the All-Star Game and hitting 24 homers with San Diego. He helped the Padres get to the National League Division Series.
One of the most disappointing teams in baseball, Atlanta enters play on Tuesday at 31-39 overall. They'll host the New York Mets in a big National League East battle at Truist Park with first pitch coming at 7:15 pm. ET.
The Mets are in first place in the division with a 45-27 record, despite being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend. Left-hander David Peterson will get the start for New York while right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach pitches for the Braves.
Peterson has gone 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA this season while Schwellenbach is 5-4 with a 3.11.
The Mets advanced to the National League Championship Series last season.
