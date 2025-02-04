Tampa Bay Rays DFA Brandon Eisert, Continuing Very Disappointing Stretch For Former Blue Jays Prospect
The Tampa Bay Rays designated left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert for assignment, marking the second time in two weeks that he’s been caught in a roster crunch.
On Jan. 20, the Toronto Blue Jays put the DFA tag on the 27-year-old Eisert to make room for newly signed slugger Anthony Santander. Three days later, the Rays acquired him in a trade, sending cash to the Blue Jays.
But he won’t be heading to spring training at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Florida, with the Rays. The club designated him Monday, the corresponding move for signing infielder Ha-Seong Kim to a two-year deal.
With left-handed pitchers always in demand, he’ll be looking for a chance to catch on with another club but he has limited experience in the big leagues.
Selected by the Blue Jays in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Oregon State, he made his major league debut last June 17. He made three relief appearances giving up three earned runs over 6.2 innings, walking four batters and striking out two.
Otherwise, Eisert spent the past three of his four seasons at Triple-A Buffalo. In 178 career games (10 starts), Eisert has a record of 18-9 with a 3.76 ERA and 14 saves over 246.2 innings. He struck out 29.1 percent of batters faced – 301 Ks – and walked 7.7% of them, 80 in all.
His fastball tops out in the low 90s, however, which could keep teams from knocking on his door.
