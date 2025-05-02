Tampa Bay Rays' Double-A Affiliate Commemorates Amazing Season of Chandler Simpson
Fans attending the game of the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits Friday night will walk away with one of the most creative giveaways of the 2025 season – in the minor leagues or major leagues.
It’s Chandler Simpson Bobblehead Giveaway Day in Montgomery, Ala., where Simpson appeared in 78 games last season. In his brief time there, he stole 73 bases. That gave him 104 for the season after he pilfered 31 at High-A Bowling Green to open 2024.
But this isn’t any ordinary bobblehead. On its base, it includes a counter, where fans who are paying attention to Simpson’s achievements can flip the dial for a new stolen base total every day.
And it’s a good thing the counter goes into three digits.
The speedy Simpson opened the 2025 season with the Triple-A Durham Bulls, swiping eight bases in 17 games before the Tampa Bay Rays promoted the outfielder to the big leagues.
In his first 11 games in the majors, the 24-year-old Simpson is hitting .318 with three steals. The Rays are 6-5 since Simpson’s promotion.
Though Simpson’s stay in Montgomery was a short one, it was memorable, and in a news release earlier this year announcing the bobblehead giveaway, the team had this to say:
If you stole over 100 bases in a season, we’d give you a bobblehead too
The Chandler Simpson Bobblehead presented by Lexus of Montgomery honors his historic past season we got to witness!
2024: .355 AVG | 104 SB
Insane.
And here’s one fun fact about the bobblehead and its counter.
If you used it to count the total number of steals Simpson has in his career, you probably could do it on one bobblehead since it goes up to 999. Only one player in MLB history – stolen-base king Rickey Henderson – exceeded 999 stolen bases, tallying 1,406 in his career.
Don’t forgot to add those three stolen bases with the Rays when you unpack your bobblehead.
