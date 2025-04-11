Tampa Bay Rays Outfielder Aidan Smith Named Top 100 Prospect in MLB
Without making any additional moves, the Tampa Bay Rays have added another top 100 prospect to their ranks.
New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez officially graduated from prospect status, having finally exhausted his rookie eligibility. As a result, he lost his spot on MLB Pipeline's list of the top 100 prospects in baseball after starting the season at No. 21.
Aidan Smith, a 20-year-old outfielder in the Rays' farm system, slid in at No. 100 to round out the new rankings. Smith was one of 10 prospects on the "just missed list" from MLB.com's Ben Weinrib in March, so he was known to be knocking on the door prior to the update.
Tampa Bay now boasts six top-100 prospects, with Smith joining shortstop Carson Williams, first baseman Xavier Isaac, infielder Brayden Taylor, first baseman Tre' Morgan and outfielder Theo Gillen.
The Rays acquired Smith in a trade with the Seattle Mariners last summer, getting him back in exchange for All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena. Right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins, who is ranked No. 8 in Tampa Bay's system, also came over as part of the deal.
Smith is ranked as the Rays' No. 6 prospect. Through four games with High-A Bowling Green this season, he is batting .294 with a double, two stolen bases and a walk.
Across 97 games of Single-A action last year, Smith hit .288 with 11 home runs, 33 doubles, 53 RBIs, 41 stolen bases and an .874 OPS.
Outfielder Chandler Simpson was right alongside Smith on the "just missed list" last month, so he could break into the top 100 when other rookies graduate. And as the next highest-ranked prospect in the Rays' system, Hopkins might be looking at a debut on the list himself.
