Toronto Blue Jays’ Minor League Team Draws 22 Walks, Breaks Single-Game Record
All the Dunedin Blue Jays had to do to make history on Tuesday night was keep their bats on their shoulders.
In the top of the first inning alone, the Jupter Hammerheads walked the Blue Jays – Toronto's Single-A affiliate in the Florida State League – three times. Dunedin drew three more walks in the second, three more in the third, then five in the fourth against the Miami Marlins' Single-A affiliate.
By the time the seventh inning rolled around, the Blue Jays were up 16 runs, having already drawn 19 walks. They took three more bases on balls that frame, making it 22 on the night.
Those 22 walks marked not only a Florida State League record, but also a full-season Minor League Baseball record during the stat keeping era.
Eight of the nine players in the Blue Jays' lineup drew at least two walks. Left fielder J.R. Freethy and second baseman Sam Shaw led the way with four apiece, while third baseman Tucker Toman had three.
There were seven bases-loaded walks, plus a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. When the Blue Jays were able to swing away, they went 9-for-34, but their on-base percentage in the game was all the way up at .567.
Dunedin went on to win 19-5.
The Hammerheads' broadcasters didn't hold back during the walk-fest, as heard in clips shared by Pitching Ninja's Rob Friedman.
"Listen, I know I'm supposed to be optimistic about our team here but I mean, come on guys," one said. "I could go out there – let me loosen up my shoulder, I'll go help things out. Because you gotta put it over the plate, you gotta give your defense a shot. They have not been given a shot all game."
The Blue Jays and Hammerheads will face off again at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
