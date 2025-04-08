Iowa Cubs Named Most Talented Minor League Baseball Team in 2025

Cade Horton made his season debut today and looked sharp:



3.1 IP | 1 H | 0 R | 6 K | 4 BB | 14 Whiffs



Fastball touched 97.8, and the stuff was electric. Clean up the control, and he could be at Wrigley in no time.



pic.twitter.com/fkKx0Hb8Bj