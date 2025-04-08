Iowa Cubs Named Most Talented Minor League Baseball Team in 2025
The future looks bright in Chicago. The Cubs are in first place in the NL Central with an 8-5 record, and they have one of the best minor league systems.
On Tuesday, Baseball America released a list of the most talented minor league baseball teams, and the Iowa Cubs came in at No. 1 overall.
The list was based on preseason prospect rankings, which included five Cubs prospects in the top 100. Four of those players are on the Triple- A Iowa roster, including Cade Horton, Moises Ballesteros, Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara.
The outlier is Matt Shaw, the highest-ranked Cubs prospect on this list at No. 35. He made the Cubs' Opening Day roster and has played in 12 games at third base. Across 51 plate appearances, Shaw has a .190 batting average and a .619 OPS with 10 runs, eight hits, one home run, three RBI, nine walks and 12 strikeouts.
But even without Shaw, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Iowa Cubs still have plenty of talent. Here's a look at how the Iowa Cubs' players on Baseball America's top-100 prospects list have fared seven games into the season.
No. 54 – RHP Cade Horton
2025 stats: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP
The Cubs drafted Horton No. 7 overall in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma. The 6-foot-1, 23-year-old righty posted a 1.10 ERA with Double-A Tennessee and a 7.50 ERA in Triple-A last season. But he pitched just 34.1 total innings after suffering a season-ending right shoulder injury in May. In 2023, he struck out 117 batters across 88.1 innings, good for a 2.65 ERA across three levels of the minor leagues.
No. 62 – C Moises Ballesteros
2025 stats: 27 PA, 2 R, 6 H, 1 2B, 0 HR, 2 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 8 K, .240/.296/.280
Ballesteros quickly climbed up the prospect rankings and minor leagues after a pair of impressive season at just 19 and 20 years old. In his first taste of Triple-A last season, Ballesteros had a .281 batting average with 10 home runs and 35 RBI in 68 games. He joined the Cubs for spring training this year and posted a 1.059 OPS in 22 plate appearances with two home runs. At 5-foot-8, Ballesteros bats lefty and has started at catcher and designated hitter this season.
No. 64 – RF Owen Caissie
2025 stats: 30 PA, 3 R, 7 H, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 3 BB, 12 K, .269/.367/.539
The Cubs acquired Caissie way back in 2020 as part of the Yu Darvish trade with the San Diego Padres, and he'll likely turn out to be the most impactful part of the return. The 22-year-old worked his way up from rookie ball and spent the entire 2024 season in Triple-A. Across 127 games, he hit 19 home runs, drove in 75 runs and stole 11 bases while posting a .278 batting average, a .375 on-base percentage and a .473 slugging percentage. The 6-foot-3 lefty joined the Cubs for spring training, but was shut down due to a groin injury.
No. 71 – CF, LF Kevin Alcantara
2025 stats: 36 PA, 2 R, 4 H, 1 2B, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 2 SB, 3 BB, 12 K, .174/.269/.217
Alcantara joined the Cubs organization when he was just 18 years old after Anthony Rizzo was traded to the New York Yankees. The 6-foot-6 righty made his MLB debut last season but appeared in just three games. He also played in Triple-A for the first time in 2024, totaling five home runs, 22 RBI, seven stolen bases and an .848 OPS in 35 games. Alcantara hit .250 in spring training, and he and Caissie could be candidates to be called up to the big leagues this season.
