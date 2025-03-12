Chandler Simpson Earns More Positive Reviews Ahead of Spring Breakout Games
Another day, another bit of praise for Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Chandler Simpson.
The speedster was just named as having the best speed of any player participating in the looming Spring Breakout games by MLB Pipeline.
These prospect-oriented contests were designed last year to help showcase the best young players in baseball. The Rays top prospects will battle the Red Sox top prospects on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. ET.
Per MLB Pipeline:
Scouts joke about Simpson possessing 90 speed on the 20-80 scale, but it really may be closer to 100. He can fly from the left side of the plate to first base in less than 3.8 seconds and topped the Minors with 94 steals in his first full pro season and 104 in his second. An excellent contact hitter who also led MiLB with a .355 average and 3 percent swinging strike rate, he's hard to keep off base and prevent from running wild once he reaches.
The 24-year-old Simpson is currently ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect in the Rays organization, per MLB.com. In addition to his game-breaking speed and his 104 steals from a season ago, he also hit .355 in 110 games last year. He posted a .410 on-base percentage. He doesn't possess much in the way of power, having hit just one home run in his professional career, but that speed and his ability to make contact should keep him around for years to come.
The Rays went 80-82 last season, finishing fourth in the American League East and missing the playoffs. They should be better this season and Simpson could make a big impact once called up, which may not be long at this point.
