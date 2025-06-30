Tampa Bay Rays Top Pitching Prospect Brody Hopkins Named to All-Star Futures Team
Tampa Bay Rays top pitching prospect Brody Hopkins is making an All-Star appearance.
The 2025 All-Star Futures Game rosters were announced Monday, with Hopkins featured as one of the pitchers for the American League. The 23-year-old righty is in his first season with the Montgomery Biscuits, Tampa Bay's Double-A affiliate.
Hopkins, at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds is Tampa Bay's No. 7 prospect overall. The Seattle Mariners took Hopkins in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. After making a good impression with Single-A Modesto in the first half of the 2024 season, Hopkins became an attractive trade target, and the Rays acquired him as part of the deal that sent left fielder Randy Arozarena to Seattle.
Hopkins (4-4, 3.64 ERA) is the Southern League's strikeout leader. His 85 punchouts are the third-best in Double-A behind Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets affiliate) right-hander Jonah Tong (115) and Tong's teammate, right-hander Jack Wenninger (89).
Hopkins possesses a wide-ranging repertoire of pitches highlighted by a pair of fastballs and a breaking slider that keeps batters guessing. When playing at home, his ERA is 2.93 with opposing hitters are posting a meager .201 average against Hopkins.
The concern with Hopkins lies in his command. His 41 walks are the second-most in Double-A. Hopkins also has hit six batters.
Hopkins is the only player from Tampa Bay's minor league affiliates to earn a selection. He is the sixth player to represent the Rays in a Futures Game joining Shane Baz (2021), Taj Bradley (2022), Curtis Mead (2022), Junior Caminero (2023) and Chandler Simpson (2024).
The All-Star Futures game will take place on Saturday, July 12, at Truist Field in Atlanta, one of the events linked to the upcoming MLB All-Star Game.
