Tampa Bay Rays Trade Former Top Prospect to San Francisco Giants
After acquiring pitcher Alex Faedo earlier this week in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, the Tampa Bay Rays made another move on Thursday, shipping out infielder Oslevis Basabe to the San Francisco Giants.
In exchange, the Rays acquired cash, according to reporter Marc Topkin.
#Rays trade INF Osleivis Basabe, who was DFA'd earlier this week, to #SFGiants for cash considerations
Basabe, 24, is a former well-regarded prospect who reached as high as No. 7 in the organizational rankings back in 2023. The Rays had acquired him in a trade with the Texas Rangers after the 2020 season.
After signing Ha-seong Kim last week, the Rays really ran out of opportunity in the infield. In addition to Kim (who is injured), the Rays have Jose Caballero, Taylor Walls, Junior Caminero, Brandon Lowe, Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda as infielders on the 40-man roster. Carson Williams, one of the top prospects in baseball, is also waiting in the wings in the minor leagues.
Basabe is a career .301 hitter in the minor leagues (six seasons) with 19 homers and 80 stolen bases. He has appeared in 31 major league games.
The Rays are coming off a season that saw them finish 80-82 and in fourth place in the American League East. As they get Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen back from injury for a full season, they should be better this year. Furthermore, Caminero was just named the MVP of the Dominican Winter League and appears primed for the next step in his career.
Spring training begins next week.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEXT-LEVEL BS: Earlier this week, Jerry Dipoto made an assertion about the M's offense that insider Luke Arkins isn't buying. CLICK HERE:
NO-TRADE CLAUSE: Jorge Polanco was given a surprising wrinkle in his newest contract with the M's. CLICK HERE:
GOODBYE, DIAZ: Jhonathan Diaz, a valuable member of the 2024 Mariners, has been designated for assignment. CLICK HERE: