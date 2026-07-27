Tate Southisene Continues Rapid Climb Through Braves' Farm System

The Atlanta Braves' 2025 first-round draft pick is reportedly being promoted for the second time in the last two months.

Infielder Tate Southisene, Atlanta's No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is expected to be called up to join the Double-A Columbus Clingstones, according to multiple reports from Baseball America's Geoff Pontes and MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo. Columbus has an off day on Monday, so the 19-year-old will have to wait until at least Tuesday to make his Double-A debut, if this reported promotion is confirmed.

Southisene began the 2026 season with the Single-A Augusta GreenJackets, where he tore the cover off the ball in 51 games. The young infielder was then bumped up to High-A on June 6. Although he faced some initial adversity at the plate with the Rome Emperors, the first-rounder posted solid offensive numbers in July. And clearly, his recent production was enough to convince the Braves to test the top prospect at the next minor league level.

Tate Southisene appears to be on the fast track through the minors

GreenJackets infielder Tate Southisene (7) throws the ball during the Augusta GreenJackets and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers game at SRP Park on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The GreenJackets celebrated Star Wars Night with fireworks and a jersey auction. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So far in 2026, Southisene has a .279 batting average, a .408 on-base percentage, and an .877 OPS with 12 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 45 stolen bases in 89 total games. In 51 Single-A games, the 19-year-old hit .297 with eight homers, 30 RBIs, and 36 stolen bases. With High-A Rome, the young infielder had a .255 batting average with four homers, 16 RBIs, and nine stolen bases in 38 games.

After hitting .225 in 23 games in June across two minor league levels, Southisene has seen much more offensive success in July. The 22nd-overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft has a .296 batting average and an .881 OPS in 19 games so far this month.

It's also noteworthy that Southisene is set to be the first of Atlanta's three top prospects to reach Double-A. Over the last month, the 19-year-old was playing alongside left-handed pitcherCam Caminiti and outfielder Eric Hartman, the Braves' No. 1 and No. 2 prospects for 2026 on MLB Pipeline.

It's possible that Caminiti and Hartman could follow in Southisene's footsteps soon. But for now, the young infielder is set to be the first player in this small group of Atlanta prospects to make his Double-A debut.