Tate Southisene Among Braves' Top Prospects Turning Heads at High-A

The Atlanta Braves' top infield prospect, Tate Southisene, might be starting to find his groove at High-A.

Southisene, the Braves' No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored for the High-A Rome Emperors on Wednesday. The 19-year-old most notably crushed a three-run homer to dead-center field in the fourth inning of Rome's 13-8 loss to the Frederick Keys, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

This latest performance marks Southisene's second three-hit game in his past six High-A contests. The 2025 first-round draft pick was bumped up from Single-A in early June and initially faced some adversity at the plate. But the young infielder is seemingly starting to see more success in July at the top of the Emperors' lineup.

How has Tate Southisene performed in his first full season in the minors?

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tate Southisene is drafted by the Atlanta Braves with the 22nd pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through 85 games played this season across two minor league levels, Southisene has a .276 batting average, a .409 on-base percentage, and an .884 OPS with 12 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 45 stolen bases. A lot of that offensive success came at Single-A, though, where he hit .297 with eight homers, 30 RBIs, and 36 stolen bases in 51 games this year.

In his first 34 games with the High-A Rome Emperors, Southisene is hitting .246 with four home runs, 15 RBIs, and eight stolen bases. But in July, the 19-year-old has a .286 batting average (16-for-56) in 15 games. So, it seems like the Braves' first-round pick from last year might be starting to get a little more comfortable in his first taste of High-A action.

Southisene isn't the only Atlanta prospect who's making some noise with the High-A Rome Emperors, though. Left-handed pitcher Cam Caminiti, the Braves' No. 1 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has a 1.93 ERA through two starts this month. And while Atlanta's top outfield prospect Eric Hartman has struggled in July, he has 22 homers and 32 stolen bases in 85 High-A games this year.

The Braves are currently in first place in the National League East at 59-42, so it'll be interesting to see what moves they make at the trade deadline and how that impacts their farm system. But for now, Atlanta fans can watch the franchise's top-three prospects continue their development at High-A.