Texas Rangers Hope Kumar Rocker Is Ready to Roll in 2025
It’s just about Kumar Rocker time in Texas.
Rocker has taken a long road to the major leagues, and it appears he’ll finally reach his destination full-time in 2025. The Texas Rangers’ top pitching prospect offered a scintillating look at the future in 2024, posting an 0-1 record with a 1.96 ERA in 10 appearances (nine starts) in limited action across three minor-league levels. In 36.2 innings, he struck out 55 against just five walks.
He made three starts with the Rangers, going 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA, striking out 14 in 11.2 innings. MLB.com reported his fastball averaged close to 96 mph and that his "power slider" comes registered in the mid-80s.
MLB Pipeline lists the 25-year-old Rocker as the No. 2 prospect for the Rangers and No. 44 overall. And his name is being thrown around a lot this spring.
On Sunday. MLB.com ranked Rocker No. 5 on its list of the 12 must-watch pitchers this spring. Joel Sherman of the New York Post listed him as one of the 50 most-interesting people of MLB spring training in his report Tuesday.
In three seasons at Vanderbilt (2019-21), Rocker was a force, finishing 28-10 in 42 games (39 starts) with a 2.89 ERA, two complete games and a shutout. He threw 236.2 innings and struck out 321 batters and was a member of the Commodores team that won the College World Series in 2019.
The New York Mets selected the 6-foot-5 Georgia native with the No. 10 pick of the 2021 MLB Draft but the two sides weren’t able to come to terms, with the Mets dissatisfied with Rocker’s medical results. He went back in the draft the following year and was selected No. 3 overall by the Rangers.
He was diagnosed with a torn ligament in his pitching elbow in May 2023, unrelated to the Mets’ earlier medical concerns, underwent Tommy John surgery and was brought around slowly in 2024.
The Rangers hope it is full steam ahead for Rocker from here and that he’ll become a reliable starter in a rotation led by veterans Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Jon Gray.
Texas opens the 2025 season on March 27 at home against the Boston Red Sox.
