Texas Rangers Send Versatile Player Down to Triple-A to Make Room For Slugger
The Texas Rangers announced they have sent the versatile Ezequiel Duran down to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. This is the corresponding move that goes with infielder Josh Jung being activated off the injured list. He had been on the IL with neck spasms.
Per the team on social media:
TEX transactions for 4/8:
-3B Josh Jung activated from 10-day IL
-RHP Caleb Boushley (#70) contract selected from AAA Round Rock
-UTL Ezequiel Duran optioned to AAA Round Rock
-RHP Gerson Garabito optioned to AAA Round Rock
-LHP Cody Bradford transferred to 60-day IL (L elbow sprain)
Jung played just two games for Double-A Frisco, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs. He is 3-for-7 in the big leagues this year, also playing just two games.
Unfortunately, injuries have been part of the story for Jung, who played 122 games in 2023 as the Rangers won the World Series. He also played just 46 last season.
When healthy, he's another productive piece to a deep Texas lineup. Lifetime, he's a .259 hitter with 35 homers and 101 RBIs. He hit 23 homers back in that 2023 season, also earning an All-Star appearance. He had three homers in the 2023 playoff run.
Duran, 25, is a four-year veteran who also helped Texas win the World Series in 2023. He's a .254 major league hitter who can play all over the diamond. He also has a bit of bop, hitting 14 homers back in 2023.
The Rangers will be in action on Tuesday night when they take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
