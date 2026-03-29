This Stat Illustrates Just How Historic JJ Wetherholt's Start to MLB Career Has Been

St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt has done something in the first two games of his major league career that no other MLB player has accomplished before.

Wetherholt, MLB Pipeline's No. 5 overall prospect for 2026, hit his first big league home run in his MLB debut. The 23-year-old followed that up by hitting a two-run walk-off single in his second major league game. And according to OptaSTATS, he's the only player to do that in MLB history. "JJ Wetherholt of the Cardinals is the first player in MLB history with a home run in his first career game and a walkoff hit in his second," OptaSTATS said on Twitter/X.

He's obviously only played two major league games so far, but Wetherholt's impact on the Cardinals is undeniable. The 2024 first-round draft pick is 3-for-9 in the big leagues with a homer, four RBIs, two runs scored, and a stolen base. And he's been doing this all from the leadoff spot in the Cardinals' lineup.

JJ Wetherholt's ascension could be an important first step in the Cardinals' rebuild

Mar 28, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop JJ Wetherholt (26) reacts after hitting a walk-off two-run single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

While Wetherholt's historic start to his big league career speaks for itself, it's even more impressive when you take into account that he played just one full season in the minors before being called up. The 2024 seventh-overall draft pick played 138 total minor league games before his MLB debut, and just 47 of them came at Triple-A.

The young infielder is also producing at the plate while readjusting to playing second base after primarily being used at shortstop in the minors. And whether it's been a nice backhand play while ranging up the middle or a leaping grab to rob a hit, Wetherholt has shown why the Cardinals were clearly confident enough in his defensive abilities at second base.

Regardless of all the stats and results, though, the 23-year-old has demonstrated in a short amount of time exactly why he's expected to be a big part of St. Louis' future. The Cardinals seemingly started the process of overhauling their roster after trading away multiple established veterans during the offseason. But Wetherholt has quickly made it clear that he'll be at the forefront of any rebuild in St. Louis.