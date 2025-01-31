Seattle Mariners AL West Rivals Reportedly "Seriously Pursued" Jorge Polanco
The Seattle Mariners opted to go with a familiar face for their open third base spot.
On Jan. 30, the Mariners reunited with Jorge Polanco on a one-year, $7.75 million deal that could be worth more than $11 million with incentives. The deal includes a vesting option for a second year in 2026. Polanco played second base for the team in 2024, but will switch to the hot corner in 2025.
Polanco had a down season in 2024. He hit just. 213 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs. A lot of those struggles can be attributed to injuries. Polanco dealt with ailments to his hamstring and patellar tendon in 2024, the latter of which he underwent surgery on in the offseason.
Seattle seems to be banking on Polanco's disappointing 2024 being due to injuries rather than a regression due to age (Polanco will play his 12th major league season in 2025). Whether Polanco bounces back or not, the Mariners got at least a symbolic victory by stealing him away from their biggest rivals in the American League West.
According to a report from the Athletic's Houston Astros reporter Chandler Rome, the Astros "seriously" pursued Polanco. The team's plan was to have Polanco play at second while moving 2017 American League MVP Jose Altuve to left field, according to the same report.
Seattle swooping in to snag Polanco from Houston might have a consequence, however. According to Rome's report, the Astros' attention is now turned towards re-signing third baseman Alex Bregman.
If Houston does re-sign Bregman, then it will create an interesting situation where both the Astros and Mariners will enter 2025 with mostly the same lineup as 2024 with one big subtraction and addition for both respective clubs.
Seattle non-tendered 2024 third baseman Josh Rojas and signed infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year, $3.5 million deal and the Astros traded away Kyle Tucker and signed first baseman Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million contract.
