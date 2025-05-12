Top 100 Seattle Mariners Prospect Cole Young Named Minor League Player of The Week
One of the Seattle Mariners' nine top 100 prospects has been heating up for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers this month. And he was recently recognized for it in the latest round of weekly minor league awards.
Cole Young (No. 43 MLB Pipeline, No. 53 Baseball America) has named the Minor League Player of The Week on Monday. He won the award for a six-game stretch (and series) against the Sacramento River Cats from May 6-11.
The 21-year-old middle infielder scored eight runs and hit .455 to go with one home run and four RBIs. He got on-base at a .538 clip in the series and had a 1.356 OPS.
Young, who's in his first season with Seattle's Triple-A club, had a slow start to 2025 and is finally starting to turn it around. He began May with 11 runs, three doubles, two triples and five RBIs in 28 games. He had a slash line of .190/.320/.257 with a .577 OPS.
In 10 games this month, Young has upped his season totals to 22 runs, seven doubles, three triples, two homers and 11 RBIs. He's now slashing .236/.349/.368 with a .717 OPS.
Young is projected to be called up this season according to MLB Pipeline. He had a chance to win the Mariners' open second base job in spring training, but an arm injury limited him to a designated hitter role for the early part of Cactus League action and stopped him from making headway in the competition.
Several reports this season have said Seattle won't rush Young's call-up and will wait until he's ready. The team has found success with a by-committee approach at second this season. If Young continues at his current pace, he might join that committee before the season ends.
