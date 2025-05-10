Seattle Mariners Reliever Tayler Saucedo Now on Injured List For Triple-A Tacoma
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will have one less option for the bullpen for the next several weeks.
Tacoma Rainiers left-handed reliever Tayler Saucedo was placed on the injured list April 27. Mariners general Justin Hollander clarified before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday that Saucedo was dealing with a left strain.
"Fortunately, it seems like we avoided a really bad outcome," Hollander said. "He'll be down for a couple weeks and built back up from there. It's more of a Grade 1, but he will be down for a little bit of time. And then once he feels good he can start throwing again."
Saucedo began the season with Seattle's major league club and got off to a slow start. He had a 9.82 ERA in four appearances and struck out three batters in 3.2 innings pitched. He was optioned to Tacoma on April 25 and briefly recalled on April 26. He made one appearance in his most recent stint in the big leagues before being sent back down to the Rainiers and was placed on the IL the same day.
Saucedo has had eight outings for Tacoma this season. He has a 4.05 ERA and five strikeouts in 6.2 innings.
Saucedo is one of the few left-handed relievers in the Mariners organization that has extended experience with the major league club. He made 105 appearances for the team from 2023-24 and struck out a combined 81 batters in that stretch.
Seattle's pitching staff, both starters and relievers, have been hit with injuries this season. And it looks like it will take several more weeks until everyone's back at full strength.
