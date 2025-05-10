Pair of Seattle Mariners Relievers Set to Join Triple-A Tacoma on Rehab Assignments
The Seattle Mariners pitching staff has been racked with injuries since the season began, both to the starting rotation and the bullpen. And two potentially critical relievers are headed to the Pacific Northwest on respective rehab assignments.
Jackson Kowar and Trevor Gott will join the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, on Friday. Both are working their way back from Tommy John surgeries. This comes via an update provided by Seattle general manager Justin Hollander before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
"Jackson Kowar — He'll be in Tacoma, I believe, starting today," Hollander said. "He's doing great. Stuff looks awesome. He will pitch out of the bullpen on a sort of a regular schedule for the duration of May before we talk about an activation time. He's on the 60-day (injured list) anyway. But he's doing great, has very few speed bumps along the way."
Kowar made his season debut on May 3 in a start for the Arizona Complex League Mariners. In two rehab outings in the ACL, Kowar had a 4.50 ERA with a strikeout in two innings pitched. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits. He had a 6.43 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched across 23 outings with the Kansas City Royals his last season in the majors in 2023.
Gott made his season debut with the ACL Mariners on the same day as Kowar. He has a 0.00 ERA with three fanned batters across two innings in his pair of outings. He last pitched in the majors in 2023. Gott had a 4.19 ERA and struck out 62 in 58 innings pitched in 64 appearances with Seattle and the New York Mets that season.
"Trevor Gott will head with Kowar to Tacoma," Hollander said. "You'll see him in action this weekend. He's doing great, as well. No setbacks, feeling really good."
Kowar is yet to pitch a game for the Mariners and Gott has experience pitching at T-Mobile Park and for Seattle from his brief stint with the team in 2023. When both pitchers are healthy, the Mariners bullpen will have more depth at its disposal than it's had for most of the season.
