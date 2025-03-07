Top Prospect Reassigned by Milwaukee Brewers, But Camp Showed His Future Is Bright
Cooper Pratt, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 3 prospect in the Brewers farm system, was among nine players reassigned to minor league camp by Milwaukee on Friday.
But that doesn’t mean the team isn’t high on Pratt.
Pratt, who is only 20, appeared in eight Cactus League games, hitting .357 (5-for-14) with three doubles, four RBIs and a run.
His spring on the major league fields isn’t done. He’s on the roster for the Brewers’ Spring Breakout game – designed to showcase top prospects – scheduled for March 16 at American Family Fields of Phoenix.
He’s likely to start the season at Double-A Biloxi after an impressive 2024 in his first full season of pro ball. MLB Pipeline projects he'll be an everyday player in 2027, given his small amount of pro experience.
Between High-A Wisconsin and Single-A Carolina last season, Pratt batted .277 with 96 hits in 96 games, including 15 doubles, three triples and eight home runs. He drove in 45 batters and stole 27 bases, being thrown out just three times, and had a .769 OPS.
A 6-foot-3 shortstop, he won a minor league Gold Glove after making just eight errors in 338 chances in the field.
Pratt also was the co-winner of the Brewers' Minor League Player of the Year award, sharing it with 17-year-old Jesus Made. The No. 2 prospect in the Brewers system and No. 55 overall – one ahead of Pratt – Made also will appear in the Spring Breakout.
The Brewers have an opening at shortstop after the departure of Willy Adames, but Pratt isn’t in a hurry to fill the job. He told MLB.com that he knows he has much to learn.
“The big league club has a bunch of guys that can fill that role pretty easily,” Pratt said as spring training opened. “I know there’s time to develop in the minor leagues and when the opportunity comes, if it comes, it will be there. It’s not something that’s going to affect the way I play.”
