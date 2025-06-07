Toronto Blue Jays' First-Round Pick Leads Minor League Baseball in Strikeouts
After getting selected in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, Toronto Blue Jays prospect Trey Yesavage is tearing up the minor leagues.
Now pitching for High-A Vancouver, he leads Minor League Baseball with 88 strikeouts. He had nine strikeouts against Tri-Cities on Friday.
The 21-year-old is seen as a fast riser, and he's projected to make his major league debut in 2026. If he does, that will time out well for the Blue Jays, who have Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer set to come off the payroll and roster after this season.
Yesavage is a combined 4-0 with a 2.13 ERA in 11 starts. He's struck out those 88 batters in 50.2 innings.
The following is a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Yesavage has a bulldog mentality on the bump and brings a physical presence at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds. He showed improved fastball command during his days in college that helped fuel his rise to prominence. Toronto officials will monitor him in his first taste of the pros, especially given some of the injury concerns to other arms in the system.
The Blue Jays are red-hot at the big-league level, and enter play on Saturday at 34-29 overall. They are in third place in the American League East and will take on the Minnesota Twins with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m. ET.
Kevin Gausman will take the ball for Toronto while Chris Paddack pitches for the Twins.
Gausman has gone 5-4 with a 3.82 ERA. Paddack is 2-5 with a 3.58.
Related MLB Stories
CANDID CAMERON: Noah Cameron, the No. 5 prospect in the Royals organization, is doing things we haven't seen in more than 40 years through his first five starts. CLICK HERE:
TOUGH TO HEAR: It may be tough to think about, but a Red Sox trade of Jarren Duran actually makes some sense. Here's why. CLICK HERE:
FOR SALE: Chris Sale racked up another double-digit strikeout game and continues to climb the all-time list. CLICK HERE: