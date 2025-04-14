Toronto Blue Jays' No. 1 Pick in 2024 Off to Impressive Start to Pro Career in Single-A
Trey Yesavage is showing why the Toronto Blue Jays used their first-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft – No. 20 overall – on him.
The right-hander, who pitched collegiately at East Carolina, has made two starts for Single-A Dunedin, both of them impressive.
On the road Sunday against the Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami Marlins affiliate), the 21-year-old Yesavage threw four innings, striking out four and walking none. He gave up one run on three hits and threw 55 pitches, 41 for strikes.
That followed his debut last Tuesday, also at Jupiter, in which he threw 3.2 innings and struck out four. He struggled with his control, walking six, but gave up just one hit and two unearned runs. His ERA is 1.17.
Yesavage is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 84 overall prospect in the game and No. 2 in the Toronto farm system, projecting a 2026 arrival in the big leagues.
Here is what MLB Pipeline has to say about the tall righty:
“Yesavage traveled to the Blue Jays’ facility in Dunedin, Fla., for baseline work with Toronto staff but didn’t appear in games after the Draft. On stuff alone, he was one of the best arms in the class. His 93-95 mph fastball has great carry from a high, near-over-the-top release point (almost 7 feet), and that steepness plays to his advantage. A mid-80s slider shows good depth to generate heavy whiffs and a low-80s splitter can be another plus pitch, especially coming off the heater. A low-80s spike curveball provides another option but wasn't used as much last year.
“Yesavage has a bulldog mentality on the bump and brings a physical presence at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds. He showed improved fastball command during his days in college that helped fuel his rise to prominence.”
The player development staff in Toronto undoubtedly will continue to watch his progress. Perhaps a promotion to High-A Vancouver Canadians isn’t too far off.
