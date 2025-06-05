Toronto Blue Jays Prospect Made Minor League History of Last Decade This Week
Toronto Blue Jays prospect Will Robertson made some unique history on Tuesday, becoming the first member of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons to hit three home runs in a game since 2014.
The 27-year-old outfielder has spent his whole career in the Toronto organization since getting drafted in 2019 out of Creighton. A career .243 minor league hitter, he's hitting .293 this season as he tries to earn his first major league promotion. He's got 10 homers and 31 RBIs thus far, and he's got a .412 on-base percentage. He hit a career-high 19 home runs in both 2023 and 2024.
Though he's played well, it's still going to be an uphill climb for Robertson to make his debut, as there are nine outfielders currently on the 40-man roster. Anthony Santander, Daulton Varsho, George Springer, Nathan Lukes, Jonatan Clase, Joey Loperfido, Alan Roden, Myles Straw and Davis Schneider occupy those spots. One of them will likely need to be designated for assignment or put on the 60-day injured list to open up a roster spot for Robertson.
At the major league level, Toronto enters play on Thursday at 32-29 in second place in the American League East. They will finish out a series with the Philadelphia Phillies at 3:07 p.m. ET. Chris Bassitt pitches for the Jays against left-hander Jesus Luzardo.
Toronto will open up a new series on Friday night when they visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The Jays will announce a starter after Thursday's game.
