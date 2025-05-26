Toronto Blue Jays' Prospects Presenting Problems with High-A Vancouver Canadians
After a six-game series with the High-A Vancouver Canadiens, the Eugene Emeralds no doubt were happy to bid their opponent adieu on Sunday. Especially Canadians pitcher Trey Yesavage.
The Toronto Blue Jays promoted Yesavage, a right-hander, to the Canadians on Tuesday, and he made his debut against the Emeralds that night.
The 21-year-old Yesavage pitched four innings in his debut, giving up two runs on two hits but striking out 10.
He followed up that appearance with his start on Sunday. He pitched four scoreless innings and allowed one hit and struck out nine.
The total in two games: eight innings, three hits, two runs, six walks and 19 strikeouts. The Emeralds, a San Francisco Giants affiliate, certainly have seen enough.
So did the batters in Single-A, where Yesavage started the season with the Dunedin Blue Jays. There, he posted a 3-0 record with a 2.43 ERA in seven starts. He struck out 55 batters, walked eight, and gave up 13 runs (nine earned) in 33.1 innings.
Yesavage is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 71 prospect in baseball. He’s No. 2 in the Blue Jays’ system, with 19-year-old Canadians shortstop Arjun Nimmala No. 1 (No. 59 overall). And the Emeralds won’t miss him, either.
On Monday, Nimmala was named Northwest League Player of the Week for May 19-25. In the six-game series in Eugene, he was 9-for-25 (.360) with a double, triple, two homers, six RBIs, six runs, total bases, four walks and two steals. Nimmala, 19, was selected No. 20 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft.
On the season, Nimmala has a slash line of .286/.368/.540 with a .908 OPS in 40 games. He has nine homers, 24 RBIs and 30 runs.
Yesavage and Nimmala now become the problem of the Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate), who travel to Vancouver for a six-game series beginning Tuesday.
For the Toronto organization, Yesavage and Nimmala are a nice problem to have.
