Toronto Blue Jays Top Pitching Prospect Has Industry Insiders on Notice
MLB Pipeline released a slight tweak of its Top 100 prospect rankings on Sunday night as a result of three players graduating out of the Top 100.
The outlet is scheduled to release a full update at the midseason mark after the MLB Draft, and when they do, there's a good chance that Toronto Blue Jays top pitching prospect Trey Yesavage could see a big rise up the rankings.
Currently ranked as the No. 71 prospect in the sport, he was identified as a possible riser on Tuesday:
The prospect of cold weather in High-A Vancouver was enough of a factor for Toronto to open its 2024 first-rounder at Single-A Dunedin, and the former East Carolina star has dominated the Florida State League appropriately with a 2.22 ERA and 43 K’s in 28 1/3 innings. The stuff has been there too with a mid-90s fastball, mid-80s splitter and upper-80s cutter that have all gotten plenty of whiffs. Yesavage’s current T100 spot is wholly justified, but for him to move up, we want to see the stuff play at least against High-A competition. We won’t have to wait long.
Though he's currently in in Low-A, Yesavage is predicted to make his major league debut next season, which makes sense considering Toronto will see Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt hit free agency after this campaign. He could pair with Jose Berrios and Kevin Gausman in the rotation for 2026.
The Blue Jays also have Alek Manoah and Ricky Tiedemann coming back from elbow surgeries, with Manoah expected back later this summer.
Yesavage is 2-0 with a 2.22 ERA thus far. He was a first-round pick in 2024 out of East Carolina.
Related MLB Stories
OHTANI ON THE MOUND? The latest update is out as to when we'll see Shohei Ohtani back on a major-league mound. CLICK HERE:
UNACCEPTABLE: What happened to Lance McCullers this weekend has become far too common in the big leagues, and it needs to end. CLICK HERE:
NOBODY LOOKS GOOD: In the battle between the Red Sox and Rafael Devers over first base, there are no winners. CLICK HERE: