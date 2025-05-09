Brady's Spin: Nobody Looks Good in Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers Drama
On Thursday, we wrote about the Rafael Devers' saga with the Boston Red Sox. There appears to be some confusion over the translation of what Devers said, as in does he not want to play first base, or does he not want to play it "right now," but this much is clear.
Neither side looks particular good in this situation, as I discussed on today's episode of the Payoff Pitch podcast:
This is an absolute disaster, and nobody looks good in this. First and foremost, the Red Sox don't look good in this. They gave Rafael Devers $330 million a couple of years ago to be the face of their franchise. And when you give somebody $330 million, I'm not saying that he deserves to run the team or run the roster, but he is deserved and owed a conversation in the off season, okay? The Red Sox needed to go to him and say, 'look, we want to go and make this team better. We want to win another World Series championship. Here are various avenues we can go to do this. If one of those avenues is we bring in somebody that can play third base, how do you feel about it?' And if he shoots it down, then maybe there's a different conversation to have. But, he deserves that much, at least, because, by all accounts, them signing Bregman blindsided him. So he was hurt and he was emotional about it, and he didn't want to move, and that created drama in spring training. Devers also doesn't look particularly good in this either, because they've asked you to go play first base, not because they're trying to go back on their word, but because they've got an injury here and the team will be better if you play first and they can insert somebody else into that DH spot. Right now you look like a guy who was given $330 million and isn't willing to be a team player.
We talked about this situation further on the podcast, which you can listen to below:
