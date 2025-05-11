Brady's Spin: What Happened to Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Has No Place in Sports
The Houston Astros lost on Saturday night to the Cincinnati Reds, falling 13-9 at Daikin Park. With the loss, the Astros are now 19-19 and in third place in the American League West. The Reds are 20-21 and in third place in the National League Central.
Lance McCullers Jr., making just his second start since the 2022 World Series because of injuries, gave up seven earned runs in 0.1 innings. He allowed three hits and walked three.
After the game, he said there were death threats made against himself and the lives of his children.
Also after the game, manager Joe Espada passionately addressed the situation:
It's very unfortunate that we have to deal with this...I got kids, too. And it really drives me nuts that we have to deal with this. Very sad...This can't happen."
Astros manager Joe Espada reacts to death threats against pitcher LanceMcCullers Jr.
Let's make this clear: What happened to McCullers has no place in sports, and no place in society. The people doing this represent the absolute worst that humankind has to offer.
And these aren't real fans, either. Because real fans would understand what McCullers has been through, the painful toll that rehab has taken, how he's had several years of his career sapped by multiple injuries, and they'd also appreciate that he helped the Astros win the World Series in 2017 and 2022. They'd recognize that he's competed to get back on the field and that it takes time to get all the way back.
And most people probably do, but these bottom-feeder "fans" don't. There's being passionate and loving your team, and there's this, which is so far past the line that we can't even see the line anymore.
Social media anonymity and the connection to gambling have made incidents like this far too common, and they need to stop.
Hopefully McCullers knows that these few trolls don't speak for all people who love the game, and hopefully he gets the last laugh by throwing a solid game in his next time out.
I know I'll be rooting for him.
The Astros will play the Reds again on Sunday afternoon.
