Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect, Top Draft Pick Fans 10, Continuing Solid Start to Pro Career
Toronto Blue Jays prospect Trey Yesavage continued the solid start to his professional career on Saturday, striking out 10 batters over 5.0 innings for Single-A Dunedin.
Per Keegan Matheson, who covers the Jays for MLB.com:
#BlueJays No. 1 prospect Trey Yesavage tonight in Dunedin:
5 IP • 3 ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 10 K
Watching back through it, he was overwhelming hitters at points with the fastball-curve combo. He’s still settling in as a pro, but he’s way too good for Single-A. Won’t be there long.
Yesavage was a first-round pick of the Blue Jays in 2024 after a stellar career at East Carolina University. He did not pitch after getting drafted, so this is his first exposure to pro ball. Actually ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the organization by MLB Pipeline, Yesavage is 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA through 12.2 innings at Dunedin. He's struck out 18 in just 12.2 innings.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
On stuff alone, he was one of the best arms in the class. His 93-95 mph fastball has great carry from a high, near-over-the-top release point (almost 7 feet), and that steepness plays to his advantage. A mid-80s slider shows good depth to generate heavy whiffs and a low-80s splitter can be another plus pitch, especially coming off the heater. A low-80s spike curveball provides another option but wasn't used as much last year.
The Blue Jays will play the Mariners in a series finale at the big-league level on Sunday. First pitch is 1:37 p.m. ET.
