Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Leaves Monday Game with Injury After Being Hit By Ex-Jay
Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Orelvis Martinez left Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies after being hit by a pitch from former Jays' closer Jordan Romano.
Shi Davidi of Sportsnet says that Martinez suffered a left hip contusion. There was no formal update on his health going forward, but the Jays seemed to have averted disaster. Martinez is still battling for a roster spot as an infielder or as a designated hitter.
Martinez was ranked as the No. 89 prospect in baseball in 2024, per MLB.com. He played 74 games for Triple-A Buffalo last season, hitting .267 with 17 homers. He also served an 80-game suspension last year for PED use.
He did make his major league debut, going 1-for-3 in one game. He's no longer in the Top 100 prospects, but he is the No. 3 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline.
In addition to Martinez, Ernie Clement, who was a Gold Glove finalist last year, is in the mix at third base.
The Blue Jays are coming off a season in which they finished 74-88, good enough for last-place in the American League East. However, with offseason additions of Anthony Santander, Jeff Hoffman, Yimi Garcia and Andres Gimenez, they certainly feel better about their chances moving forward.
Now, it just remains to be seen how much of a contribution they can get from Martinez and the rest of the farm system.
The Blue Jays will open up the regular season at home on March 27 against the Orioles.
