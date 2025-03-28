Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Noted as Top Triple-A Player to Watch
The Triple-A season begins on Friday and if you're a fan of the Buffalo Bisons, there's one player you need to pay extra attention to: Orelvis Martinez.
The infielder was identified as the Triple-A player to watch in the Toronto Blue Jays' system by Minor League Baseball on social media.
Martinez got a half-season with Buffalo last year where he hit 17 homers and slugged .523 in 74 games, before being called up and immediately suspended for a positive PED test. So we know his power already plays at the Minors’ top level, and his exit velocities backed up those top-line numbers.
The outlet also said that Martinez's defensive development bears watching. He didn't make the Blue Jays out of spring training but has gotten work at second base and third base.
Martinez was ranked as the No. 89 prospect in baseball in 2024, per MLB.com. He is outside the Top 100 now. He played those 74 games for Triple-A Buffalo last season, hitting .267 with 17 homers. He also served an 80-game suspension last year for PED use. He's currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline.
Though he didn't make the roster out of camp, he should be able to contribute in short order in 2025.
Toronto is coming off a season in which they finished last in the American League East at 74-88. They lost on Opening Day against the Baltimore Orioles.
The Bisons will kick off their season at home against the Rochester Red Wings. First pitch is 2:05 p.m. ET.
