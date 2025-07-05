Trio of Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects Make History with Perfect Game
A trio of Pittsburgh Pirates prospects made some special history on the July 4 holiday, tossing a perfect game for the Greensboro Grasshoppers.
Per @MiLB on social media:
GREENSBORO SPINS A PERFECT GAME! @Pirates prospects Khristian Curtis, Jake Shirk + Michael Walsh (@GSOHoppers) spin the first 9-inning perfecto at the affiliate-level since 2017
Greensboro is the High-A affiliate of the Pirates, and they shut out Aberdeen (Orioles) 2-0. None of the pitchers who combined on the effort are ranked on the Pirates' Top-30 prospect list, as per MLB Pipeline.
Curtis put together a masterful start on the mound, striking out 10 over six innings. He earned the win, moving to 3-4 with a 4.70 ERA.
Shirk got the hold, striking out four over two innings. Walsh struck out two in earning his fourth save.
Curtis, 23, was a 12th-round pick of the Pirates out of Arizona State. Shirk, also 23, was an 18th-round pick out of Wright State in 2024. He's 6-3 with a 4.31 ERA.
Walsh, 24, played his college ball at Yale. He's 4-1 with a 2.48 ERA.
At the big-league level, the Pirates lost 6-0 on Friday against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Bailey Falter took the loss on the mound, surrendering four earned runs over 5.2 innings. The loss ended Pittsburgh's six-game winning streak and put them at 38-51.
The Pirates and Mariners will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 10:10 p.m. ET. Luis Castillo pitches for Seattle against Mike Burrows.
