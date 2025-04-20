Trio of Tampa Bay Rays Farmhands Combine to Make History with Triple-A No-Hitter
The Durham Bulls shut out the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 4-0 on Saturday night in Triple-A action.
The Bulls are the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays while the RailRiders are affiliated with the New York Yankees.
A trio of Bulls pitchers made some team history, combining to throw the organization's first no-hitter since the 2019 season.
IT'S A @DurhamBulls NO-HITTER!
@RaysBaseball's Joe Boyle, Cole Sulser and Jacob Waguespack combine for the team's first no-no since 2019:
Boyle, 25, was acquired by the Rays this past offseason in the deal that sent Jeffrey Springs to the Athletics. An extremely hard thrower, he's 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA in the minors this season. He also threw 5.0 scoreless innings in the big leagues. He threw 6.0 innings in this game, walking just two and striking out seven.
Sulser, 35, has a perfect ERA of 0.00 in the minors this season and he also made one appearance in the big leagues, giving up two runs in one inning and taking a loss.
Waguespack, 31, also has a perfect 0.00 ERA in the minors this year. In 8.2 innings, he's struck out 12. He has not appeared in the majors this season, but does have 31 games of experiences and a 5.11 ERA.
The Bulls and RailRiders will finish out their series on Sunday afternoon before taking Monday off.
Their parent clubs will also play on Sunday, finishing out their series at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. The Rays beat the Yankees on Saturday afternoon.
