Twins Turn to Top Prospect Walker Jenkins With Playoff Hopes on the Line

The Minnesota Twins' No. 1 prospect, outfielder Walker Jenkins, is finally being called up to the big leagues.

Jenkins, MLB Pipeline's No. 15 overall prospect for 2026, is set to make his MLB debut on Friday, the Twins confirmed on Thursday. MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo first reported on the 21-year-old's promotion.

The Twins are scheduled to play a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox this weekend. Chicago currently sits atop the American League Central at 70-63. Meanwhile, Minnesota is 64-70, 6.5 games back of the White Sox in the AL Central and four games back of the AL's third and final Wild Card spot. But with the way Jenkins has been swinging the bat recently in the minors, the Twins are clearly hoping the young outfielder can provide a spark in his first stint in the big leagues.

What can Twins fans expect from Walker Jenkins in MLB debut?

Feb 19, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins (75) poses during photo day at Hammond Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 73 games played in the minors this year, Jenkins has a .323 batting average, a .417 on-base percentage, and a .976 OPS with 14 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. The 21-year-old will head into his MLB debut with a .411 batting average and a 1.283 OPS in 18 Triple-A games this month. He's also launched eight homers in August and has recorded at least one hit in 12 of his past 13 games with the St. Paul Saints.

Defensively, Jenkins has been used almost exclusively in center field during his minor league career. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft has made 156 appearances in center field compared to 14 in right field and nine in left field. Outfielder Byron Buxton exited Minnesota's game on Tuesday, and it's unclear if he'll be sidelined with an injury. But if so, it'd make sense for Jenkins to see regular playing time as the Twins' center fielder down the stretch.

The Twins already called up another top prospect, shortstop Kaelen Culpepper, earlier this month. The 23-year-old is hitting .333 (19-for-57) with three homers in his first 16 MLB games. And now, it's Jenkins' turn to see what he can do in the big leagues starting Friday.