4 Top Prospects Who Could Be Called Up Next After Joshua Baez's Historic MLB Debut

St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Báez made history on Saturday in his first game in the big leagues.

Báez became the first MLB player to launch three home runs in his first three at-bats in the majors. The Cardinals finally pulled the trigger on adding the power-hitting prospect to their lineup and were instantly rewarded with a historic MLB debut from the 23-year-old.

The immediate success Báez saw at the plate on Saturday might persuade other contending teams to consider some of the options in their farm systems. Here are a few position-player prospects—sorry, Kade Anderson—who could soon find themselves in the majors.

Franlkin Arias

Franklin Arias watches WooSox teammates bat against Lehigh Valley on August 4 at Polar Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the best teams in the majors since the end of June. They're currently 65-57 and hold the second American League Wild Card spot. And if the Red Sox are looking for a late-season boost from one of their top prospects, they have a strong candidate at Triple-A.

Shortstop Franklin Arias, MLB Pipeline's No. 3 overall prospect for 2026, is hitting .314 with 23 homers and 69 RBIs in the minors this year. The 20-year-old was just promoted to Triple-A last month, and he has a .300 batting average in his first 17 games with the Worcester Red Sox.

Boston has mostly been using Andruw Monasterio at shortstop lately. But if the Red Sox want to go all in on making a deep playoff run this year, Arias could be an option down the stretch.

Walker Jenkins

Feb 19, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins (75) poses during photo day at Hammond Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Twins already called up the team's No. 3 prospect, shortstop Kaelen Culpepper, earlier this month. And Minnesota's top prospect, outfielder Walker Jenkins, might not be too far behind.

Jenkins, MLB Pipeline's No. 15 overall prospect, has been limited to 65 games this season due to a shoulder sprain. But the 21-year-old still has a .289 batting average and an .865 OPS in 61 Triple-A games this year.

Even though the Twins have a 60-63 record, they're currently tied for the AL's third Wild Card spot. So, it wouldn't be surprising if Minnesota turned to Jenkins to provide a spark in the final weeks of the regular season.

Michael Arroyo and Lazaro Montes

Feb 20, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Michael Arroyo (96) hits a two-run home run in the second inning against the San Diego Padres during a Spring Training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seattle Mariners also recently made a move involving a notable prospect. Infielder Colt Emerson landed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with left wrist tendon inflammation. In his place, Seattle called up infielder Brock Rodden.

But the Mariners also have two other top position-player prospects at Triple-A in Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo. Montes has 35 homers in the minors this season, while Arroyo is hitting .290 with 16 home runs and 15 stolen bases. Both 21-year-olds could be welcome additions to Seattle's lineup if the franchise decides to promote one of them to the big leagues.