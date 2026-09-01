Twins' Walker Jenkins Launches First MLB Home Run in Unique Fashion

It didn't take long for the Minnesota Twins' top prospect, outfielder Walker Jenkins, to leave the yard in the big leagues.

Jenkins, MLB Pipeline's No. 15 overall prospect for 2026, belted his first home run in the majors in the Twins' 11-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday. The lefty-swinging slugger turned on a 1-1 pitch and drilled it off the right-field foul pole for a two-run shot. The 21-year-old's towering blast traveled 388 feet and came off the bat at 98.6 mph.

One important detail about Jenkins' first long ball in the big leagues, though, is that he hit it while facing a position-player pitcher. The pitch that the Twins prospect crushed for his first MLB home run was lobbed in at 37.4 mph by Tigers utility man Zach McKinstry. But it counts all the same, and the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft has officially joined the ever-growing list of players to hit a homer in the majors.

Walker Jenkins is just getting started in the big leagues

Aug 28, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins (11) warms up before making his major league debut against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jenkins was called up to make his MLB debut on Friday. And in his first four games in the majors, the 21-year-old is 3-for-12 at the plate with one homer, three RBIs, and one stolen base. But this is obviously only the beginning for a young player who's expected to be a big part of Minnesota's future.

Before he was promoted to the big leagues, Jenkins was tearing the cover off the ball in Triple-A, especially in August. In 73 games in the minors this season, the 6-foot-3 outfielder produced a .323 batting average, a .417 on-base percentage, and a .976 OPS with 14 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. He also hit .411 in 18 Triple-A games in August.

The Twins recently placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the injured list with a right hip impingement. As long as the three-time All-Star is sidelined, Jenkins should have the opportunity to receive regular playing time in Minnesota's outfield.

Minnesota is now 66-72 this year, 3.5 games back of the third and final American League Wild Card spot. That means Jenkins could be playing some meaningful games for the Twins in September.