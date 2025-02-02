Undersized Milwaukee Brewers Prospect Named as "Sleeper" For Organization in 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have had one of the best player development groups in baseball for years, and there's one name you probably aren't focused on that you should be paying attention to, according to Baseball America.
The group just released it's list of "sleeper" prospects for each organization and highlighted undersized infield Jadher Areinamo.
Areinamo is 5-foot-8. He doesn’t have much power. He doesn’t have a plus arm or plus speed. His swing isn’t exactly textbook. Yet, Areinamo finds a way to make it work, both at the plate and in the field. He won the batting title in the High-A Midwest League last year thanks to outstanding bat control, with managers voting him the best defensive second baseman in the league. He’s an instinctive, skills-over-tools player who could continue to sneak up on people at higher levels.– Ben Badler
Areinamo isn't even in the Top 30 prospects for Milwaukee's system, per Baseball America.
He's still years away from a possible contribution at the big-league level, but given the Brewers' ability to develop talent, it will be noteworthy to watch his progression over the next few seasons.
The Brewers have had lots of success with middle infielders recently, turning Willy Adames into a superstar and developing Brice Turang into a Gold Glover.
Milwaukee is coming off a season that saw them win the National League Central by a whopping 10 games. They'll report to spring training in Arizona in just under two weeks and Opening Day of the MLB season is March 27.
