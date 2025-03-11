Grant Knipp, Seattle Mariners Two-Way Prospect Who Throws 98 MPH, Details His Rise
The Seattle Mariners boast some of the best prospects in baseball, with seven players currently listed in the MLB Top 100 from MLB Pipeline.
However, they also boast some of the most unique prospects in baseball as well. There's Jurrangelo Cjintje, who is a switch-pitcher, throwing in the low-90s with his left arm and the upper-90s with his right arm. And there's Grant Knipp, who is a two-way prospect that the M's selected in the sixth round of the 2024 draft out of Campbell University.
Knipp, 23, was a catcher at Campbell who raked at the plate, hitting 18 homers in just 29 games last season. He also stumbled into pitching, where he's currently throwing in the upper-90s. The Mariners selected him and are giving him a chance to go both ways, though he's dropped the catching and is working as a pitcher/designated hitter.
He joined the most recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast to discuss getting drafted, being named to the Mariners roster for the "Spring Breakout" game this Friday, and how he stumbled into pitching.
He also discussed his first official spring training and some of the other prospects in the M's system.
You can listen below:
Knipp is likely to start the season at Low-A Modesto, as he didn't play any games last year after getting drafted.
The Mariners will continue Cactus League play for the next two-plus weeks before shipping North to open the regular season on March 27 against the Athletics.
The A's finished fourth in the American League West but appear much better in 2025 after signing Luis Severino and Jose Leclerc, while also trading for Jeffrey Springs.
