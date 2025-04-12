Veteran Outfielder Eloy Jiménez Changes Positions With Tampa Bay Rays' Triple-A Team
When Eloy Jiménez opted to stick around in the Tampa Bay Rays' farm system last month, he accepted the significant change in scenery that was presented to him.
The 28-year-old slugger has kept that mindset alive as a member of the Durham Bulls this season, trying things he never did with the Chicago White Sox or Baltimore Orioles.
Jiménez started at first base for Triple-A Durham on Saturday in the second game of their doubleheader against the Buffalo Bisons. An outfielder by trade and a designated hitter more often than not, Jiménez's appearance there marked the second of his 12-year professional career.
With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, Damiano Palmegiani sent a pop fly Jiménez's way. The veteran camped under it and made then catch before smiling and throwing his arms up in the air in celebration on his way back to the dugout.
Jiménez's first career appearance at first base came on April 5. He has now logged 17.0 innings at the position without making an error.
Through 13 Triple-A games this season, Jiménez is batting .240 with a .661 OPS. He hit .244 with a .694 OPS in spring training.
Jiménez finished fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, then won a Silver Slugger in 2020. He was a .275 hitter with an .811 career OPS in the big leagues through 2023, before he hit .238 with a .626 OPS between Chicago and Baltimore in 2024.
Should he prove himself capable at first, Jiménez could be on the shortlist of options that the Rays can turn to if any of their veteran hitters go down with injuries. For the time being, though, he will continue to set the stage for his career resurgence in the minors, suiting up for the Bulls wherever necessary.
Related MiLB Stories
- SMITH CRACKS TOP 100: With Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez officially graduating to the big leagues, Rays outfielder Aidan Smith took his spot on MLB Pipeline's list of the top 100 prospects. CLICK HERE
- BOSTON SIGNS GRANDAL: Yasmani Grandal, who has proven himself to be a productive big league catcher with the Pirates, White Sox, Brewers, Dodgers and Padres, is set to join the Red Sox organization. CLICK HERE
- A'S PROSPECT KEEPS MASHING: By crushing six home runs in the first 10 games of the Las Vegas Aviators' season, Nick Kurtz established himself as one of the top power hitters in Triple-A over the last 20 years. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.