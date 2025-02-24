Veteran Reliever Heads Back to Detroit Tigers on Minor League Deal
The Detroit Tigers announced on Monday that they have signed veteran reliever Andrew Chafin to a minor league contract. He'll head to spring training.
Per Tigers PR on social media:
The Tigers have signed LHP Andrew Chafin to a Minor League contract. He will join Major League spring training as a non-roster invitee.
Now 34, Chafin is an 11-year veteran of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Oakland Athletics, Tigers and Texas Rangers. This will be his third tour of duty with Detroit, having spent time with them in 2022 and 2024.
Lifetime, Chafin is 21-27 with a 3.42 ERA. He's always been a tough lefty and can present solid matchups for manager AJ Hinch if he's able to make the roster.
Detroit is coming off a season in which they finished third in the American League Central and advanced to the playoffs. They used a great six-week spurt at the end of the year to make the playoffs, defeating the Houston Astros before losing to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.
Detroit expects to be solid again this year as some of the young players continue to grow. Furthermore, they have the Cy Young winner in Tarik Skubal and just added veterans Jack Flaherty and Gleyber Torres over the offseason.
Detroit will continue on in Grapefruit League action for the next five weeks and then they will open the regular season on March 27 against the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games to win the World Series last year.
